Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

