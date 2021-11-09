Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.