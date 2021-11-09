SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $215,895.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,316,250 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

