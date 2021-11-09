SuperCom (SPCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Get SuperCom alerts:

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.