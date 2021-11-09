Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Cut to C$16.25

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.03.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $11.41 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

