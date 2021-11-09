SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $152,229.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $152,229.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,156,164 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

