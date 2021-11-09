SuperRare Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002461 BTC on exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $167.24 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

