Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Shares in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $531.01 million, a P/E ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.64.

BIOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.