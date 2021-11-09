Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 78,011 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

