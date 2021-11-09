SVB Leerink Lowers Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $24.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.