Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.33

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 80711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

