SWYFT Price Hits $0.0148 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $10,465.80 and $6,523.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

