SWYFT Price Hits $0.0148 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $10,465.80 and $6,523.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.