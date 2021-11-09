SynLev Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, SynLev has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. SynLev has a total market cap of $131,295.37 and approximately $692,431.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.