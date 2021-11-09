Synthetify (SNY) Price Hits $4.41 on Top Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00006606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $975,809.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synthetify has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00077051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,784.83 or 1.00019918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.56 or 0.07114655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020633 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

