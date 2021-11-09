Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 7,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 2,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.54 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

