Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

