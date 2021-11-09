Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Benchmark

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $55.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.