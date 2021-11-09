Tachyon Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $11.62 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.62 million and $407,016.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

