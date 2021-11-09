Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

