Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.81. 873,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

