TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 120,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,925,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.