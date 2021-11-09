Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKT. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

SKT opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,060 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.