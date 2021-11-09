Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 755,456 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

