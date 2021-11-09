Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $19,785.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00329229 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00013806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

