Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.31.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 95,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

