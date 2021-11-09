Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.10

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TGB. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.26 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 620,706 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

