Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.80 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$795.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

