TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

TRP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 53,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,442. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

