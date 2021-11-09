TD Securities Boosts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$21.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$14.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.