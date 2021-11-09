TD Securities Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$15.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

MRE opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.31 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

