TD Securities Lowers Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.54 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

