Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 362.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 108,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

