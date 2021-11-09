Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

TGLS stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. 471,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

