Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $65.00 or 0.00094849 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $131.91 million and $35.31 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00222311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,112,948 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,423 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

