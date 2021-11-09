Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 661.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after buying an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

