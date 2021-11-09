TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.
TIXT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.