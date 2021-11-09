TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $500,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.