TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.
Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $40,410,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.