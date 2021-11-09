TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $40,410,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

