TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in TELUS by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

