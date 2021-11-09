Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Announces Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TME opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

