TENT (TENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $826,603.41

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. TENT has a market capitalization of $826,603.41 and $107,530.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00276311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00161194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00106330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003411 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.