Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.51 Million

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post sales of $867.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $880.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $758.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $144.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,911. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

