Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $183.93

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.93 and last traded at $178.02, with a volume of 190052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

