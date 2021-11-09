The Buckle, Inc. Same-Store Sales Rise 23.3% in October, Shares Rise by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales increased by 23.3% in the month of October. The Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Buckle by 69.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $7,121,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $5,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

