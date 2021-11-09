The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,991 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of The Carlyle Group worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock valued at $206,558,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of CG stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

