The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. The Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,939 shares of company stock valued at $108,617,095. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

