The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.65.
CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.