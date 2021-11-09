The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,695 shares of company stock worth $79,394,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.39. 795,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.82. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $353.45. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

