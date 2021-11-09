The Graph Trading Up 20.8% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $339.53 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00224424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00095774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.