The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 71,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,786. The stock has a market cap of $646.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

